Maharashtra: MoS Yogesh Kadam vows stringent action against drug, gutkha menace

The Maharashtra government is all set to intensify its action against the sale and purchase of gutkha products and drug dealings in the state, with Yogesh Kadam, minister of state (MoS) for home, assuring stringent action.

The MoS was responding to a query raised in the Legislative Assembly on Friday on the drug and gutka menace in the state. The Maharashtra government issued a ban on the manufacture and sale of gutkha on July 19, 2012. Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar stated that despite gutkha being banned in the state, it is easily available.

“Gutkha is smuggled into Maharashtra from neighbouring states as there is no restriction on the manufacturing and sale of these tobacco products in other states. The government should initiate strict action against the offenders, but this doesn’t seem to be happening,” Wadettiwar said.

Congress MLA from Malad Aslam Sheikh claimed that those consuming drugs are seen in large numbers in areas near railway stations, gardens, or other public places in Mumbai. “More people are seen consuming tobacco products or drugs, especially MD (a type of drug),” Sheikh informed the members of the Assembly.

Replying to queries, Kadam stated that government (read as police, food and drug administration–FDA) officials are doing a good job, and that’s the reason one can see huge seizures of gutkha and even of drug substances. “We will take stern action against erring persons,” Kadam assured the Assembly.