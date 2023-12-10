Maharashtra: MSHRC marks Human Rights Day in Mumbai

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), celebrated Human Rights Day on Sunday, December 10

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), celebrated Human Rights Day in presence of with the Justice Swatanter Kumar, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Former Chairperson of National Green Tribunal (NGT) as the Chief Guest on Sunday, December 10.

Justice (Retd.) K. K. Tated, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, presided over the function with members of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, M. A. Sayeed and Sanjay Kumar.

The Human Rights Day 2023 theme is " Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All," a powerful call to action urging society to unite in safeguarding the inherent rights of every individual, nurturing a world where every voice is heard, every person is respected equally, and justice prevails without discrimination.

The activities and annual report of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission were presented, highlighting the diverse achievements and success stories of the MHSRC and shedding light on its contribution to preserving human rights in Maharashtra using an audio-visual presentation.

Speaking at the occasion, The Chief Guest, Justice Swatanter Kumar, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Former Chairperson of National Green Tribunal, stated, “The commendable performance of MSHRC in various administrative and social functions is crucial for ensuring the protection and enforcement of human rights, which is the essence of our constitutional mandate. Today, the Indian judicial system is universally adored and complimented. The Indian Constitution directly controls the scope of justice administered by courts, and the world looks at the Indian judicial system with respect.”

He further added, “The enforcement and implementation of human rights have intrinsic value. When citizens feel secure in their rights and have confidence in the justice system, a country is progressing in the truest sense. It is essential to emphasize the consciousness of the people, ensuring that they feel their rights are protected. This serves as a reminder to all of us to value human rights, value the poor, value the disabled, and appreciate everything that one may not possess. Respecting individuals who lack advantages is synonymous with sharing values and rights.”

Justice (Retd.) K. K. Tated, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, said, “Every year, December 10 is celebrated as Human Rights Day, serving as a reminder for all to respect the rights of every individual in society. This year's Human Rights Day theme is Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All. As citizens, we are aware of our rights, but it is equally important to emphasize our duties.”

Milind R. Sathe, Senior Advocate Bombay High Court, said, "While the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has been stepping up and effectively enforcing regular actions, it is for all of us as a society and citizens to step in and change the mindset, the outlook on how we perceive people around us. We have a large number of laws and a wealth of judicial decisions that safeguard the interests of every individual. It is up to us to support the commissions that are doing excellent jobs within their jurisdiction. Our service to society should continue through a pledge to uphold human rights under the Universal Declaration, actively supporting forces and commissions, and promptly reporting any violations we encounter."

Dr. Asha Bajpai, Member of the National Legal Services Authority, shared her experience with her efforts to preserve and promote human rights.

While M. A. Sayeed, Member MSHRC set the event's context, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Member MSHRC, presented the vote of thanks.

The event also witnessed the presence of Justice K. J. Tkaker, Chairperson of Gujarat State Human Rights Commission, Gujarat.

The event was successfully arranged by the MSHRC team, which consists of Secretary D. B. Gawade, Dr. Jay Jadhav (Spl. IG), Mr. Vishwas Pandhare (SP), Dr. Swarupa Dholam (Registrar), N. T. Bhosale (Asstt. Registrar) and all staff members of MSHRC.

