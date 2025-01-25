Breaking News
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has implemented a 14.95 per cent increase in bus fares that took effect on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.


MSRTC on Friday approved the hike as per the formula determined by the Hakim Committee.


As a result, passengers using MSRTC's extensive bus network will now pay higher fares for their journeys. This fare adjustment applies to all routes operated by MSRTC, which boasts a fleet of 15,000 buses serving approximately 55 lakh passengers each day, making it one of India’s largest bus networks.


Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a rise of Rs 3 in the base fare for auto rickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis. Consequently, auto-rickshaw fares will increase from Rs 23 to Rs 26, while taxi base fares will go up from Rs 28 to Rs 31.

Additionally, fares for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will see an increase of Rs 8, setting the new fare for the first 1.5 km at Rs 48, up from Rs 40.

It is important to note that these updated rates will only take effect once the meters in all vehicles have been recalibrated to accommodate the changes.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has launched a three-day jumbo block scheduled for January 24 to 26. This mega block began at 11 pm last night and will continue until 8:30 am every morning to facilitate the construction of a bridge between Bandra and Mahim. Normal operations have resumed on the Western Railway after this block.

This will lead to repercussions on several long-distance trains, Train No. 20901, Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, scheduled for January 25, 2025, will now depart at 06:15 hrs from Mumbai Central, reported ANI.

Similarly, Train No. 22953, Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, will be rescheduled to depart at 06:40 hrs on January 25, 2025. Train No. 12009, Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, will depart at 06:30 hrs from Mumbai Central on the same date. Additionally, Train No. 09052, Bhusaval-Dadar Special, will short terminate at Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Borivali and Dadar on January 25, 2025, according to Western Railway social media platform X updates. 

(With inputs from ANI)

