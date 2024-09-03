As of 8 am on September 3, out of the 251 bus depots, 35 are completely closed, while the remaining depots are either partially or fully operational

Employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), which operates one of India’s largest bus fleets, have called a strike to press for their pending demands. This action follows an agitation led by the action committee of 11 labour unions. As of 8 am on September 3, out of the 251 bus depots, 35 are completely closed, while the remaining depots are either partially or fully operational.

Among the various demands from employees, the key issues are salary revision and the disbursement of arrears for dearness allowance.

In the Mumbai division, all bus depots are operational, while in the Thane division, the Kalyan and Vitthalwadi bus depots are completely closed.

In the Vidarbha division, all bus depots are completely functional there is not much effect of bandh. However, most of the ST workshops in the Latur and Nanded divisions of Marathwada are closed.

In western Maharashtra, the traffic in Kolhapur and Solapur divisions is running smoothly. Bus depots in Pune district Shivajinagar, Vallabhnagar, Bhor, Saswad, Baramati, and Talegaon are completely closed. Miraj, Jat, and Palus are completely closed in the Sangli district. Also, Karad, Vaduj, and Mahabaleshwar bus depots in Satara district are completely closed.

In Khandesh, Nashik, Pimpalgaon, Peth bus depots in Nashik district and Bhusawal, Chalisgaon depots in Jalgaon district are completely closed. Traffic is running smoothly in other places.