Maharashtra: Over 9.53 lakh devotees used ST buses during Ashadi Yatra, says MSRTC

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Friday said that over 9.53 lakh devotees used ST buses during Ashadi Yatra.

The MSRTC deployed around 5,000 special buses between July 15 and July 21, facilitating the journey of millions of devotees that participated in the Ashadi Yatra to Pandharpur to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal, an official statement said.

According to an official release by MSRTC, the buses made 19,186 trips, transporting 9.53 lakh devotees and generating a revenue of Rs 28.92 crore for the MSRTC.

To manage the large number of pilgrims, the MSRTC planned the deployment of buses from six major regions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Amravati, read the statement.



As per the official release, the 5,000 special buses were stationed at four temporary bus depots in Pandharpur to accommodate devotees travelling from various parts of the state.

Two days before the main event, the State Transport Corporation also provided 200 buses for the Ringan ceremony held in Wakhari, allowing devotees to participate in this ritual.

Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Vice President and Managing Director of the MSRTC, expressed his gratitude for the trust shown by the devotees in the ST services. He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the ST officers and employees who ensured the safe and efficient transportation of the pilgrims, the statement read.

Dr. Kusekar assured that the "MSRTC remains committed to providing safe, affordable, and respectful services to the general public in the future," the statement read.

According to a PTI report in late June, the Maharashtra government will send a proposal to United Nations agency UNESCO for world heritage nomination for the annual Pandharpur 'wari' (pilgrimage), which has a history of 1,000 years, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the legislative assembly.

As reported by the news agency, he said the government will also set up a separate corporation to provide facilities to Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal), who undertake the annual pilgrimage from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur in Solapur district.

Making the announcement during his budget speech, Pawar said the corporation, 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Sampradaya Mahamandal,' will be established to provide facilities to warkaris, kirtankars (those who sing in praise of deities), and bhajani mandals (groups of devotional singers), as well as to manage the 250 km palkhi (palanquin) route, reported PTI.