The lighthearted remarks elicited laughter from the audience. However, the comments were not well-received by Pawar and Mahajan. Pawar said, "If he has made such comments, it would not be appropriate

Ajit Pawar. File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: NCP minister cracks 'poor district' joke; Ajit Pawar, BJP not amused x 00:00

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal on Sunday drew flak from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his BJP cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan for humorously describing Hingoli as a "poor" district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zirwal, an NCP legislator from Nashik district and a close associate of party chief Pawar, made the remarks while addressing a gathering in the Hingoli district, of which he is the guardian minister. "I came here (Hingoli) for the first time as a cabinet minister and guardian minister. I realised that this is a marginal and poor district. Once I return to Mumbai, I will ask (seniors) why a poor person like me has been given the responsibility of a poor district," he said, reported PTI.

The lighthearted remarks elicited laughter from the audience. However, the comments were not well-received by Pawar and Mahajan. Pawar said, "If he has made such comments, it would not be appropriate. Every Tuesday, we have a meeting. I'll ask him about this. If there is any miscommunication or misunderstanding, it will be addressed," reported PTI.

Mahajan also criticised Zirwal's statement, saying, "Zirwal is a senior leader. No district should be categorised as poor or rich. It is unnecessary to create such notions. He is intelligent and has held senior positions. He should not make such remarks." Facing the heat, Zirwal later clarified to the media that his comments were about the district's condition on various development parameters.

"Hingoli barely has a presence when you talk about industrial units or the creation of irrigation or drinking water infrastructure. My comments should not be seen as an expression of disappointment," he said. "I have been given the responsibility of this district to make something good here," he added. Zirwal's jibes come amid apparent discontent among ministers in the state government over the allocation of guardian minister posts, reported PTI.

Earlier, NCP minister Manikrao Kokate had said that if an "outsider" was made the guardian minister of a district not nurtured by him, such an arrangement would create hurdles in resolving local issues. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to stay the appointment of Mahajan and NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare as guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts, respectively, due to opposition from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Mahayuti coalition of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena currently governs Maharashtra.

(With inputs from PTI)