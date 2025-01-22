In Maharashtra, ministers are allotted a district each, in addition to various portfolios. Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, who is from Raigad, had time and again said he was keen on the post

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Aditi Tatkare. (Pic/X)

Listen to this article Mahayuti heads will decide on guardian minister row, says NCP leader Aditi Tatkare x 00:00

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Aditi Tatkare on Wednesday said the top leaders of the ruling Mahayuti will take a decision on the row within the ruling coalition over the appointment of district guardian ministers.

After rival claims to the post emerged, the appointment of Tatkare as guardian minister of Raigad, her home district, and Girish Mahajan as guardian minister of Nashik were stayed.

According to news agency PTI, when asked about Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale opposing her appointment, Tatkare said, "We trust Eknath Shinde and hope he will take an appropriate decision."

Gogawale, who is from Raigad, had time and again said he was keen on the post. In Nashik too, local Shiv Sena leaders were eyeing the guardian minister's post, stated PTI.

In Maharashtra, ministers are allotted a district each, in addition to various portfolios.

"Expressing one's wish is no problem, but the issue is how we express it," Tatkare, the Minister for Women and Child Development, further said.

"Whatever decision Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde take should be binding on all of us. In an alliance, there is a need for mutual understanding," she added.

When asked about the criticism that she and her lawmaker father, state NCP chief Sunil, want to maintain a vice-like grip on Raigad district, she said, "We are elected representatives from the area."

Five legislators from Konkan have found place in the cabinet which shows that the government wants to focus on the coastal region's development, Tatkare said.

Maharashtra govt stays appointment of guardian ministers for Nashik, Raigad

Cracks have started showing in the Mahayuti government, as a day after announcing district guardian ministers, it issued an order staying the appointments for Nashik and Raigad districts, reported news agency PTI.

The general administration department issued an order to this effect on January 19.

The Maharastra government announced the appointment of guardian ministers for 36 districts on Saturday, with NCP's Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan given the responsibility of Nashik.

The appointment of guardian ministers was awaited after the formation of the new BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government last month.

Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum to attract investments in the state, had to intervene, and the general administration department, which is under him, issued an order to stay the appointments for the two districts until further orders.

(With inputs from PTI)