File pic

Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) Minister and Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale said on Sunday that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the cabinet is an internal issue of the party and not of the Mahayuti alliance.

He said it's the discretion of the NCP to pick ministers like Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Others can't comment on this issue. The exclusion of Bhujbal from the council of ministers is the issue of the NCP and not of the Mahayuti coalition," he told reporters.

Bhujbal blamed NCP President and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for not inducting him in the expanded cabinet of the BJP-led Government of which NCP and Shiv Sena are constituents.

The NCP leader had claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had favoured his induction into the state cabinet.

A total of 39 legislators took oath as ministers on December 15, including 33 as cabinet ministers and the rest as ministers of state.

