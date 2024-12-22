The former NCP minister, who represents the Yevla constituency in Nashik district, did not attend the winter session of the state legislature that concluded in Nagpur on Saturday. He left for Nashik on the first day of the session, a day after 39 Mahayuti MLAs took oath as ministers

Representatives of Other Backward Class (OBC) organisations from various parts of Maharashtra met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday, who is sulking over not being included in the new Mahayuti government, news agency PTI reported.

The former Maharashtra minister, who represents the Yevla constituency in Nashik district, did not attend the winter session of the state legislature that concluded in Nagpur on Saturday. He had left for Nashik on the first day of the session, a day after 39 Mahayuti Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) took oath as ministers.

Speaking to PTI, Bhujbal said OBC leaders from different parts of the state held a meeting in Mumbai before visiting him in the city.

"They expressed shock over my exclusion from the ministry and said they would support me no matter what stance I take," said the senior NCP leader.

According to PTI, Bhujbal claimed that the OBC representatives feel that the community's reservation is under threat and emphasised the need to unite and fight for its protection.

OBC leaders are opposed to activist Manoj Jarange's demand for reservation for the Maratha community in the Kunbi category. Bhujbal has also been vocal in his opposition to the demand.

When asked about his future course of action, Bhujbal said, "At 7 crore, OBCs constitute around 54 per cent of the population of Maharashtra. Is it easy to take a decision in a few meetings?"

Earlier, Bhujbal had stated that he would not make any hasty decisions.

"(NCP working president) Praful Patel and (state unit president) Sunil (Tatkare) tried hard to ensure that I was inducted [into the Maharashtra cabinet]. Even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, until the very last minute, insisted on my inclusion. But I was not included," the former state minister for food supplies said.

Without naming his party chief Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal remarked that it was futile to blame leaders of other parties, as each leader is responsible for their respective party.

Bhujbal had also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had urged him to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nashik. The veteran OBC leader said he had prepared for over a month, but his name was never announced as a candidate.

Bhujbal expressed his eagerness to contest the Rajya Sabha bypoll but was overlooked by the party. NCP subsequently nominated Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, who was elected as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

He mentioned that a campaign led by Jarange during the assembly elections cost him around 60,000 to 70,000 votes. Bhujbal also hinted at a potential OBC backlash in the upcoming local body elections.

(With PTI inputs)