An NCP leader, Valmik Karad, has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore from a wind power firm to allow its operations in Maharashtra's Beed district. The case also ties the accused to a recent murder investigation.

A case of extortion has been lodged against a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Valmik Karad, along with two other individuals, in Maharashtra's Beed district. The trio is accused of demanding a sum of Rs 2 crore from a wind energy company to allow its wind farm operations to continue in the area.

According to PTI reports, Karad, a local NCP leader aligned with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s faction, allegedly approached officials from Avaada Energy, a wind power firm, with threats to halt their operations unless they paid the extortion money. This incident is the latest in a series of criminal activities involving the same group of individuals.

The wind energy firm’s project officer, Sunil Shinde, has filed a formal complaint with the police, detailing the threats made against him. Shinde claimed that in November, Vishnu Chate, one of the accused, contacted him at Karad’s instruction, ordering him to halt operations at Avaada Energy’s wind farm located near Massajog village in the district. Chate allegedly warned of severe consequences if the company refused to comply with his demand.

On the same day, another of the accused, Sudarshan Ghule, visited Shinde’s office and reiterated the threats, further intensifying the pressure on the firm. Days later, Karad reportedly summoned Shivaji Thopte, another official involved in the project, to the nearby town of Parli, where he allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore in exchange for allowing the company to continue its operations in the region.

This extortion attempt is part of a broader criminal investigation, as two of the accused – Chate and Ghule – are also wanted for their involvement in the recent murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village. Deshmukh was abducted and murdered on Monday, with the police naming Chate and Ghule among the six individuals implicated in the crime.

Following Shinde’s complaint, Kej police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Karad, Chate, and Ghule under the Indian Penal Code’s section 308 for extortion, as well as other relevant provisions. However, as per PTI, no arrests have been made in the case so far. The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected in the coming days.

The extortion case against the NCP leader and his associates highlights growing concerns over criminal activities in the region, with opposition leaders demanding swift action against those accused of corruption and criminal conduct.

(With inputs from PTI)