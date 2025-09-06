Breaking News
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 06 September,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

NCP chief takes to X to explain his actions after clip of him pulling up IPS officer goes viral; party MLA seeks probe into cop’s documents

Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar

NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and his party MLC Amol Mitkari have reacted differently after a video in which the former is allegedly heard threatening a woman IPS officer for stopping an illegal excavation went viral. On Friday, Pawar claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that he had the utmost respect for the police force and its officers. “Women officers serve with distinction and courage. I value the rule of law above all,” Pawar stated.

On Thursday, Pawar was criticised by Opposition parties and social activist Anjali Damania, after the deputy chief minister’s viral video, where he was allegedly asking IPS officer Anjana Krishna (SDOP of Karmala, Solapur) not to act against illegal excavation work.

Within 24 hours of the video going viral, the deputy chief minister sought to clarify what had happened. “I never meant to interfere with the police and only stepped in to stop the situation from getting worse,” Pawar said. Pawar further claimed that his intention for intervention was to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm.


“I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensure that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law,” Pawar stated on handle X. While Pawar was trying to downplay the episode and was seen in damage control mode, Mitkari on Friday again stirred controversy by writing a letter to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), urging it to enquire into the educational and caste documents submitted by Krishna, a move immediately questioned by Damania.

Earlier in the day, reacting to the development, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also slammed the NCP chief for his actions. Senior BJP leader and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule defended Pawar, saying, “Everyone knows that Ajit Pawar never supports any illegal activities.”  

