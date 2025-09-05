Sanjay Raut’s remarks came after a video surfaced, purportedly showing Ajit Pawar reprimanding a woman IPS officer who was taking action against illegal excavation in Solapur district of Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut said that Ajit Pawar has no right to continue in office. File Pic

Ajit Pawar has no right to be in govt, says Sanjay Raut after video shows deputy CM rebuking woman IPS officer

Sanjay Raut’s remarks came after a video surfaced, purportedly showing Ajit Pawar reprimanding a woman IPS officer who was taking action against illegal excavation in Solapur district.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar , accusing him of shielding “thieves” and claiming he has no moral authority to remain in government, reported the PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said that the deputy CM, who often speaks of discipline and adherence to law, was now seen instructing an IPS officer to halt lawful action.

“He is so disciplined, right? Where is your discipline now? He is scolding her to protect the thieves in his party,” said the Rajya Sabha MP, according to the PTI.

Raut stressed that the illegal excavation of murrum soil -- a key material used in road construction -- was causing significant financial losses to the state.

“Now that this has come out in public, Ajit Pawar has no right to continue in office. In the past, many leaders have stepped down on moral grounds for far less,” he added.

“You are looting the entire state. Ministers should be ashamed,” Sanjay Raut further alleged.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows Ajit Pawar berating Anjana Krishna, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Karmala, via a phone call made from the mobile of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker. Initially, the officer did not recognise the Deputy CM’s voice. Pawar then reportedly switched to a video call and asked whether she could identify his face before sternly ordering her to cease action against the illegal murrum excavation.

According to the video, the officer explains she was unaware that it was the Deputy CM speaking to her.

As controversy erupted over the footage, the NCP defended its leader, claiming that Pawar had no intention of stopping the action and may have rebuked the officer only to calm agitated party workers. The party also alleged that the video had been deliberately leaked to malign Pawar’s image, the news agency reported on Friday.

The NCP claimed that Ajit Pawar didn't intend to stop the action but might have berated the officer to placate party workers.

It also said that the clip of the incident, which reportedly took place two days ago, has been intentionally leaked.

(with PTI inputs)