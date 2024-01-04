Maharashtra: Now, scan QR codes to know about trees in gardens of Thane

Under its initiative 'Innovative Concepts in Gardens', QR codes have been installed on around 2,000 trees. These are installed on a pilot basis in as many as 21 municipal gardens across Thane

Pic/TMC

In first of its kind initiative, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has installed QR codes which will provide information about the city’s rich biodiversity and trees in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Under its initiative 'Innovative Concepts in Gardens', QR codes have been installed on around 2,000 trees. These are installed on a pilot basis in as many as 21 municipal gardens across Thane, the civic body said on Thursday.

"QR codes have been placed on the trees so that the citizens can easily get the information about the trees in the parks. After scanning these codes on the mobile phone, information about the tree will be available to the citizens in two languages, Marathi and English," the civic body said.

Mitali Sancheti, deputy commissioner, gardens and tree authority, said that residents with smartphones will be able to scan these QR codes and get information like tree name, botanical name, tree characteristics, place of origin etc.

"Keeping in mind the response, suggestions and feedback received from the citizens, we have installed QR codes in the municipal gardens," Sancheti added.

She further said that as per the directives of Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the gardens and tree authority department is trying to make municipal parks more citizen friendly.

"Nature libraries have been started in some parks under the 'Chala Vachuya' campaign. They are getting enthusiastic response from citizens. And now the initiative of putting QR codes on trees has been taken up," Sancheti further said.

Shedding light on process of intalling QR codes, she said that the officials inspected these gardens, identified the trees, gathered information about them and then installed QR codes. "In this way the information of about 2,000 trees was collected," Sancheti said.

The deputy commissioner also said that none of these QR codes were not nailed to the trees, but instead tied. "The QR codes were tied around the trunks of the trees with the the help of nylon ropes. Care has been taken to ensure that no harm is done to the trees," Sancheti said.