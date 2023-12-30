Expert analysis on anticipating trends in the real estate market in 2024

Indian real estate has seen a robust growth rate in the past couple of years, with an increase in property evaluation and rates
The real estate sector is poised for robust growth in 2024, driven by various factors that signal a positive trajectory for the industry. Economic recovery from the challenges of the past few years has instilled confidence in both consumers and investors, creating a favourable environment for real estate expansion.