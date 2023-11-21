Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navigating the toll conundrum in Mumbai A tale of challenges

Navigating the toll conundrum in Mumbai: A tale of challenges

Premium

Updated on: 21 November,2023 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai's toll collection points, such as Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Eastern and Western Express Highways, and entry points, are critical for financing infrastructure projects, road maintenance, and traffic management. However, the current toll setup has sparked discontent among citizens.

Navigating the toll conundrum in Mumbai: A tale of challenges

Charoti Toll Booth in Dahisar/ File pic/Atul Kamble


Mumbai, the bustling financial capital of India, is not just a city of dreams but also a city of traffic snarls and toll booths. The toll issue in Mumbai has been a longstanding concern and a part of infrastructure discourse among citizens, policymakers, and urban planners. As the city strives to balance economic growth with the quality of life for its residents, the toll problem has emerged as a significant hurdle.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai transport maharashtra mumbai traffic

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK