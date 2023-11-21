Navigating the toll conundrum in Mumbai: A tale of challenges

Mumbai's toll collection points, such as Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Eastern and Western Express Highways, and entry points, are critical for financing infrastructure projects, road maintenance, and traffic management. However, the current toll setup has sparked discontent among citizens.

Charoti Toll Booth in Dahisar/ File pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai, the bustling financial capital of India, is not just a city of dreams but also a city of traffic snarls and toll booths. The toll issue in Mumbai has been a longstanding concern and a part of infrastructure discourse among citizens, policymakers, and urban planners. As the city strives to balance economic growth with the quality of life for its residents, the toll problem has emerged as a significant hurdle.