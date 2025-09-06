According to sources close to OBC strongman Chhagan Bhujbal, community leaders are likely to the move court against the latest Government Resolution (GR) issued in connection with Maratha reservation

On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Bhujbal was not upset with the decision. But, according to the NCP leaders, Bhujbal, who represents the Yeola Assembly constituency of Nashik, is not convinced about the government’s move. In fact, speaking to a television channel, Bhujbal firmly mentioned that they had no choice but to approach the court to protect the rights of OBCs. Another OBC leader, Laxman Hake, has already stated that once the Ganeshotsav season is over, the community will commence its agitation across the state.

However, Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh leader Baban Taywade reiterated that he and other experts from the community were of the opinion that the OBC quota had been unaffected by the latest GR. Taywade even urged OBC leaders opposing the government’s decision to once again carefully study the GR, so that it would be clearly understood that the government had not touched or diluted the community’s quota.