Maratha Morcha: Govt has opened Pandora's box with GR, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Updated on: 05 September,2025 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been opposing reservation to Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, alleged that the word "eligible" has been removed from the new GR on quota

Maratha Morcha: Govt has opened Pandora's box with GR, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal has been opposing reservation to Marathas under the OBC category. File Pic

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Part (NCP) Minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said that the Maharashtra government has opened a Pandora's box by issuing Maratha quota government resolution (GR), reported the PTI.

Bhujbal criticised the Maharashtra government’s decision to accept quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand to implement the Hyderabad Gazetteer in order to grant Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community, thereby enabling them to claim reservation benefits.

Manoj Jarange called off his five-day-long protest in Mumbai on Tuesday after the government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas the Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the OBCs, according to the PTI.

The government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer, announcing the formation of village-level committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

"The government has opened a Pandora's box by accepting Jarange's demand. OBCs have no objection to caste certificates for those having kunbi records in the gazetteer after they furnish their documents. However, as per the new GR, a fresh inquiry will be conducted into applications from Marathas, and they will be granted caste certificates. The GR was changed, removing the word eligible," Bhujbal told a TV channel, alleging it was done out of pressure, as per the PTI.

The senior leader had earlier warned of massive protests by members of the OBC communities if any attempt is made to disturb their existing reservation to accommodate Marathas.

"I cannot keep quiet if something wrong is happening. I left Balasaheb Thackeray on the issue of the Mandal Commission. I will keep fighting," he said, reported the PTI.

He further claimed, "Jats, Patels and other communities will also demand reservation. Many other gazettes will come up. Marathas will not remain, and everyone will become Kunbis. Will that not affect the OBC quota?", the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

