Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Maharashtra government of creating tensions between the Maratha and OBC communities over reservation policies

Sapkal called for a caste-based census, describing it as the "only permanent solution" to the reservation issue.

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday questioned whether the Devendra Fadnavis-led government would follow the Telangana model, which grants a 42 per cent quota to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), reported the PTI.

His remarks came just two days after activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike following the state government’s agreement to meet most of his demands. This included the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members who can provide historical documentation proving Kunbi heritage -- a group officially classified as OBC in Maharashtra.

Manoj Jarange, who began his hunger strike on August 29, called off the protest on Tuesday.

Speaking about it, CM Fadnavis had later said that he was happy that Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike.

The basis for this policy stems from the Hyderabad Gazetteer of 1918, issued by the former Nizam government of Hyderabad. The gazetteer classifies certain sections of the Maratha community in the erstwhile Hyderabad State as Kunbis, which allows them to claim OBC status in Maharashtra.

In a statement, Sapkal said, “The government has accepted the provisions of the Hyderabad Gazette to extend reservation benefits to Marathas. If it accepts the Gazette, will it also replicate Telangana’s example of conducting a caste census and granting 42 per cent reservation to OBCs?”

He further alleged that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is intentionally inciting conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities.

“The government claims Marathas will receive quota benefits without affecting OBC reservations. Both statements cannot be true. This ambiguity is causing a rift between the two communities,” he asserted, according to the PTI.

Sapkal also cast doubt on Chief Minister Fadnavis' promises, referring to previous assurances as “jumlas” (empty rhetoric).

Reaffirming the Congress party's support for Maratha reservation, Sapkal stressed that a caste-based census must go beyond announcements -- it must be fully implemented.

“Only then can we hope for a lasting resolution,” he said, the news agency reported.

