Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > OBC community will hit streets if their quota is diluted for Marathas warns Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

OBC community will hit streets if their quota is diluted for Marathas, warns Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Updated on: 01 September,2025 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Opposing the demand to include Marathas in the OBC category, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said only 17 per cent reservation is currently available for 374 communities in Maharashtra

OBC community will hit streets if their quota is diluted for Marathas, warns Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also criticised quota activist Manoj Jarange’s ongoing agitation in Mumbai. File pic

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday warned of large-scale protests by members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) if their existing reservation is reduced to accommodate Marathas, news agency PTI reported.

Opposing the demand to include Marathas in the OBC category, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said only 17 per cent reservation is currently available for 374 communities in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday warned of large-scale protests by members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) if their existing reservation is reduced to accommodate Marathas, news agency PTI reported.

Opposing the demand to include Marathas in the OBC category, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said only 17 per cent reservation is currently available for 374 communities in Maharashtra.



Quoting government data, Bhujbal claimed that nearly eight per cent of beneficiaries under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota are from the Maratha community.


“The Centre has already provided 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections who do not fall under OBC, Dalit, or Adivasi categories. As per official figures, Marathas have already benefitted from this,” he said.

Bhujbal also criticised quota activist Manoj Jarange’s ongoing agitation in Mumbai, where protesters are demanding Kunbi certificates for Marathas, PTI reported.

“The agitation led by Jarange at Azad Maidan has lost its direction. The claim that Marathas and Kunbis are the same is foolishness. Even the High Court has said so,” he remarked.

Explaining the current distribution of reservations, the minister said that of the 27 per cent quota for OBCs, six per cent is reserved for nomadic tribes, two per cent for the Gowari community, and other small fractions for different groups, leaving just 17 per cent for hundreds of communities.

“I request with folded hands, Marathas should not be included in the OBC category. We have no objection if they get separate reservation, but not at the cost of OBCs,” Bhujbal added.

He warned that any attempt to alter the existing quota would trigger massive protests.

“Lakhs from the OBC community will take to the streets if their share is cut. OBCs are already struggling for opportunities in government jobs and education, and further dilution would cause grave injustice,” he said.

Bhujbal said he had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the day to convey the concerns of OBC organisations.

“OBC organisations have made it clear that they will not allow their rights to be compromised,” he said.

The NCP leader has been one of the most vocal critics of Jarange’s demand, arguing that granting OBC status to Marathas through Kunbi certificates or reclassification is neither legally sustainable nor socially justifiable.

(With PTI inputs)

