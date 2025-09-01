The MP reiterated her call for an all-party meeting to discuss the reservation issue. She added, “A decision on the Maratha reservation should be taken in the cabinet, and a resolution passed in the state assembly. If any Constitutional amendment is required to remove the Supreme Court-mandated ceiling on quotas, it should be sent to the Centre”

Sule criticised the authorities, stating, “The government knew Jarange was coming to Mumbai and should have taken steps to prevent the stand-off, but it failed to manage the agitation."

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday accused the Maharashtra government of ignoring Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike in Mumbai since August 29.

The MP reiterated her call for an all-party meeting to discuss the reservation issue.

She added, “A decision on the Maratha reservation should be taken in the cabinet, and a resolution passed in the state assembly. If any Constitutional amendment is required to remove the Supreme Court-mandated ceiling on quotas, it should be sent to the Centre.”

Jarange stopped drinking water on Monday. Sule claimed no representative from the government had met him since Sunday, August 31.

On August 30, a delegation led by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde met Jarange at Azad Maidan.

"It is my moral responsibility to listen to the woes of people and find a solution," Sule said on Monday, a day after she was mobbed by Maratha protesters when she went to meet Jarange at the protest venue, PTI reported.

Sule also slammed the BJP for criticising her father and ex-Union minister Sharad Pawar amid the quota row.

"On one hand, the people in the state government ridicule NCP (SP), calling it a finished party, but when such a big agitation takes place, they blame Pawar saheb. They are in power with 250 MLAs, and still, they criticise him," she said.

She referred to the old speech of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made in the assembly.

"The CM had explained how a reservation can be given. I request him and his two deputies to implement what he had said in the assembly in 2018," she said.

Jarange’s Maratha quota stir disrupted Mumbai; streets must be cleared by Sept 2: HC

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday observed that Mumbai has been brought to a standstill by the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, noting that the protest has neither remained peaceful nor adhered to the conditions set earlier.

The court urged that normalcy be restored in the city and granted Jarange and his supporters time until Tuesday noon to vacate all streets and rectify the situation, according to the news agency PTI.

Jarange, who began his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Friday, is demanding a 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He stopped drinking water on Monday, his supporters claimed.

(With PTI inputs)