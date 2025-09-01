Breaking News
8,984 Ganpati idols immersed in Thane on Day 5 of Ganesh Chaturthi
Jarange’s Maratha quota stir disrupted Mumbai; streets must clear by Sept 2: HC
Maratha morcha | Don’t disrupt daily life of Mumbaikars during protests: HC
Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? The face of the Maratha reservation campaign
Maratha quota protest: Protesters crowd CSMT, disrupt traffic in south Mumbai
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maratha Morcha Govt ignoring Jarange failed to handle situation NCP SP MP Supriya Sule

Maratha Morcha | Govt ignoring Jarange, failed to handle situation: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule

Updated on: 01 September,2025 06:15 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The MP reiterated her call for an all-party meeting to discuss the reservation issue. She added, “A decision on the Maratha reservation should be taken in the cabinet, and a resolution passed in the state assembly. If any Constitutional amendment is required to remove the Supreme Court-mandated ceiling on quotas, it should be sent to the Centre”

Maratha Morcha | Govt ignoring Jarange, failed to handle situation: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. FILE PIC

Listen to this article
Maratha Morcha | Govt ignoring Jarange, failed to handle situation: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
x
00:00

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday accused the Maharashtra government of ignoring Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike in Mumbai since August 29.

Sule criticised the authorities, stating, “The government knew Jarange was coming to Mumbai and should have taken steps to prevent the stand-off, but it failed to manage the agitation." 

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday accused the Maharashtra government of ignoring Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike in Mumbai since August 29.

Sule criticised the authorities, stating, “The government knew Jarange was coming to Mumbai and should have taken steps to prevent the stand-off, but it failed to manage the agitation." 



The MP reiterated her call for an all-party meeting to discuss the reservation issue.


She added, “A decision on the Maratha reservation should be taken in the cabinet, and a resolution passed in the state assembly. If any Constitutional amendment is required to remove the Supreme Court-mandated ceiling on quotas, it should be sent to the Centre.”

Jarange stopped drinking water on Monday. Sule claimed no representative from the government had met him since Sunday, August 31.

On August 30, a delegation led by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde met Jarange at Azad Maidan.

"It is my moral responsibility to listen to the woes of people and find a solution," Sule said on Monday, a day after she was mobbed by Maratha protesters when she went to meet Jarange at the protest venue, PTI reported. 

Sule also slammed the BJP for criticising her father and ex-Union minister Sharad Pawar amid the quota row.

"On one hand, the people in the state government ridicule NCP (SP), calling it a finished party, but when such a big agitation takes place, they blame Pawar saheb. They are in power with 250 MLAs, and still, they criticise him," she said.

She referred to the old speech of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made in the assembly.

"The CM had explained how a reservation can be given. I request him and his two deputies to implement what he had said in the assembly in 2018," she said. 

Jarange’s Maratha quota stir disrupted Mumbai; streets must be cleared by Sept 2: HC

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday observed that Mumbai has been brought to a standstill by the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, noting that the protest has neither remained peaceful nor adhered to the conditions set earlier.

The court urged that normalcy be restored in the city and granted Jarange and his supporters time until Tuesday noon to vacate all streets and rectify the situation, according to the news agency PTI. 

Jarange, who began his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Friday, is demanding a 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He stopped drinking water on Monday, his supporters claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Manoj Jarange mumbai maharashtra supriya sule mumbai news pune

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK