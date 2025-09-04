NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh visited the injured persons in the hospital; a person, aged 25, was killed and seven others suffered injuries, according to the police

The blast took place at a plant of the Solar Group located at Bazargaon in the district at around 12.30 am, they said, adding the entire building collapsed due to the explosion.

At least one person was killed and eight others were injured after a blast occurred at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district shortly after midnight on Thursday, leading to the collapse of the building, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

A person, aged 25, was killed and eight others suffered injuries, according to the officials, reported PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said.

The company's Senior General Manager, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, told PTI Videos that the blast took place at 12.33 am in the crystallisation building, where energetic materials are crystallised.

One person died in the blast and eight were injured. "We sent all of them to hospital for treatment," he said, adding the cause of the explosion will be clear after an investigation, reported PTI.

Before the blast, there were indications (of an explosion) following which people there themselves left the plant, the official said.

The cooling system automatically started after the blast and all the emergency processes of evacuation and building clearances were done properly, he said, adding that safety procedures were activated in the entire factory, reported PTI.

"Our senior officers and directors reached the spot on time and all the teams along with police responded on time," the official said, reported PTI.

The entire building collapsed because of the explosion, he said.

The cost of treatment of the injured persons will be borne by the company and a proper compensation will be given to the deceased's kin, the official said, reported PTI.

NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who belongs to Nagpur, visited the injured persons in the hospital.

Residents rush out as part of 4-storey building tilts in Palghar

Meanwhile, A part of a four-storey building tilted in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting the residents to rush out in panic and triggering the evacuation of an adjacent structure, an official said, reported PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident near Sitara Bakery at Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara East on Tuesday evening. The residents have been told not to enter their apartments for now, he said, reported PTI.

A portion of the 20-year-old Saba Apartment, which has 16 flats, tilted dangerously, said the fire brigade official from Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), reported PTI.

The building residents began vacating their flats and hurriedly moved their belongings to the street outside. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as families, including children and senior citizens, were seen carrying essential items and valuables.

(With inputs from PTI)