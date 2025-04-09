A midnight gas cylinder explosion at a home in Pune’s Warje area killed a man and his son, according to PTI. The blast led to a fire, and both victims were declared dead at the hospital

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Pune: Father and son killed in gas cylinder blast at home x 00:00

A tragic gas cylinder blast claimed the lives of a father and his son in the early hours of Wednesday in the Warje area on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra. The powerful explosion, which led to a fire at their residence, occurred shortly after midnight, according to officials from the city’s fire department.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI reports, the incident involved the explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder that subsequently triggered a blaze, engulfing the household. Emergency services were promptly alerted and rushed to the scene to contain the situation.

“When we reached the location, we found two individuals severely injured as a result of the blast. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, they were declared dead on arrival,” a senior fire official told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Chavan and his son Atish Chavan, residents of the affected home. Both were reportedly inside the premises when the explosion occurred, giving them little chance to escape the impact and flames.

Another son of Mohan Chavan, who works at a local restaurant, was fortunately not present at the house during the time of the incident and remains unharmed, officials confirmed.

The cause of the cylinder blast is yet to be officially determined, though authorities suspect a possible gas leak may have triggered the explosion. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before it could spread to adjacent structures, averting a larger disaster in the densely populated residential locality.

One killed as fire engulfs tea stall in Maharashtra's Pune

In an another incident earlier this year, a man was killed after a fire broke out at a tea stall in the Dhankwadi area of Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, officials said, adding that it was his first day on the job at the tea stall, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm and is suspected to have been caused by a leak from an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder.

According to fire brigade officials, a newly hired worker was heating milk when the fire erupted inside the shop, as per the PTI.

"The worker, who had joined today, got trapped inside and sustained severe burns. Fire personnel rescued him and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead," said a fire brigade official, according to the PTI.

The fire has been extinguished and cooling operations are underway, he added.

The incident comes after a major fire broke out at bio-energy firm Praj Matrix near Urwade in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Friday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that started at 8:30pm in the server room on the first floor of the firm's three storey structure, said an official.

"It quickly spread to the adjacent office and service floor on the second level. The solar panels on the roof also caught fire. Six fire engines were deployed at the site. It has been brought under control and the cooling process is on," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)