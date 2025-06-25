MahaMetro has submitted a proposal to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) seeking permission to cut down these trees, which are said to obstruct the construction of four new Metro stations

Significant tree felling had occurred during construction of phase 1. Pic/Archana Dahiwal

The Mumbai–Pune Highway, once renowned for its lush green canopy, is steadily losing its charm due to continuous road widening and infrastructure development. Now, as part of the Metro extension project from Pimpri to Nigdi, nearly 162 mature trees are proposed to be cut, posing a fresh threat to the already depleting green cover.

MahaMetro has submitted a proposal to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) seeking permission to cut down these trees, which are said to obstruct the construction of four new Metro stations. Earlier, PCMC had already granted permission to cut 17 trees that obstructed the Metro track alignment. This new request from MahaMetro has triggered concern and outrage among environmentalists and citizens, who say the project is striking at the very root of the city's remaining greenery.

The existing Metro corridor runs 7.5 kilometres from Pimpri to Dapodi, with stations at Pimpri, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Nashik Phata, Kasarwadi, Fugewadi, and Dapodi. Significant tree felling had already occurred during that phase. The second phase now aims to extend the line by another 4.5 kilometres, from Pimpri to Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi, at a cost of Rs 910.18 crore.

As part of this extension, four new stations are planned at Chinchwad, Khandoba Mal Chowk (Akurdi), Tilak Chowk (Nigdi), and Bhakti-Shakti Chowk. Construction is already underway along service roads and under grade separators, with several trees already felled in Nigdi.

The growing scale of development has sparked fresh alarm among local environmentalists and residents. Tree lovers from the twin towns of Pimpri-Chinchwad worry about the long-term ecological impact of such mass tree cutting and have urged authorities to explore alternatives that preserve greenery. Hemant Sonawane, director of MahaMetro, said, “Trees that obstruct Metro lines and station work will be removed with due permission from PCMC’s Garden Department. Some of the trees will be replanted elsewhere. Compensatory plantation will be done in accordance with Garden Department norms.”

An official from the Garden Department confirmed that the proposal will be discussed in the upcoming Tree Authority Committee meeting. For every tree older than 20 years, 20 new trees will be planted by MahaMetro as compensation.

Nandkumar Saturdekar, former member of the PCMC Tree Authority, added, “In the past two decades, thousands of trees have been chopped along the Mumbai–Pune Highway for road widening, commercial projects, and Metro construction. Though many trees were replanted after citizens protested, how many survived is still a question.”

He further said, “Now, 167 more trees are proposed to be cut for the Pimpri–Nigdi Metro extension. My concern is not just replantation, but preservation. Human-wildlife conflict is rising as animals lose their habitats. Development is important, but so is the conservation of ecosystems. Metro authorities must not only plant, but also ensure the survival and protection of trees.”