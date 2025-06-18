The move allows commuters to easily book Mumbai Metro-3 tickets through a wide range of trusted consumer applications, enhancing convenience and accessibility. The integration with ONDC enables the connected buyer apps to instantly offer metro ticketing services, eliminating the need for separate apps or physical counters

This move is set to make metro travel more accessible and efficient, further boosting the digitally integrated transportation network. Representational pic

Listen to this article Aqua Line passengers can now avail QR-based ticketing services as Mumbai Metro joins ONDC platform x 00:00

In a significant step towards integrated and inclusive urban mobility, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Wednesday announced the integration of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for Aqua Line (Line-3). The move allows commuters to easily book Mumbai Metro-3 tickets through a wide range of trusted consumer applications, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

The integration with ONDC enables the connected buyer apps to instantly offer metro ticketing services, eliminating the need for separate apps or physical counters.

This has been seen as a transformative step in India’s efforts to create an interoperable, digitally empowered public transport system.

As part of this initiative, Mumbai Metro Line-3 passengers can purchase quick response (QR)-based tickets through popular apps such as EaseMyTrip, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), OneTicket, RedBus, Tummoc, and Yatri – City Travel Guide. The OneTicket app, in particular, enables commuters to plan and complete their journeys across multiple metro operators, including Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, and 7, providing an end-to-end solution for metro travel.

Speaking on the integration, Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director of MMRC, said, “The integration of Metro Line-3 with the ONDC platform is a landmark step towards building a truly interoperable and inclusive urban mobility ecosystem. By enabling QR-based ticketing through multiple trusted apps, we are not only enhancing commuter convenience but also contributing to the broader vision of a digitally connected India.”

This move is set to make metro travel more accessible and efficient, further boosting the digitally integrated transportation network.

CIDCO rolls out QR-based ticketing system on Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1

In a major push towards integrated urban mobility, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has officially rolled out a Quick Response (QR)-based paper ticketing system for the Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 (Belapur-Pendhar). The system went live on Tuesday, marking a key milestone in CIDCO's efforts to adopt Common Mobility Solutions for public transportation.

The new ticketing system was inaugurated at Belapur Metro Station by CIDCO’s Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel in the presence of other officials.

CIDCO said it is an upgrade from the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC), to make travel more convenient and efficient for commuters.

“This initiative is part of CIDCO’s broader vision to deliver a world-class commuting experience through smart and inclusive mobility solutions,” Goel said at the launch.

CIDCO is also working to introduce additional digital ticketing options:

A mobile-ticketing app

WhatsApp-based ticketing

Integration with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)

These features are expected to be rolled out in the coming months to enhance commuter convenience, said CIDCO.

The QR-based ticketing system has been designed and implemented by M/s Aurionpro Solutions Pvt. Ltd., under the supervision of CIDCO and the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro).

Metro Line-1 serves as a key corridor for thousands of daily commuters in Navi Mumbai. With the introduction of smart ticketing, CIDCO aims to increase ridership and improve overall commuter satisfaction.