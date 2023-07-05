Maharashtra: Outing with friends turns tragic as man drowns in waterfall in Palghar

The deceased, Rakesh Surela, had gone to the waterfall along with his four friends

A 20-year-old man drowned during an outing at the Tumgareshwar waterfall near Vasai town in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police officials told news agency PTI.

The deceased, Rakesh Surela, had gone to the waterfall along with his four friends, they said.

During the outing, he entered the waterfall and drowned, said the police, adding local firemen fished out his body after three hours.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy drowned in a lake in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police officials told PTI on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Nandivali village on Sunday and the body was fished out on Tuesday.

Inspector Suresh Madne of the Manpada police station in Dombivili town said the deceased was identified as Kartik Gotiram Pawar.

On Sunday, the boy went out to catch crabs, but did not return home, prompting his parents to file a missing person's complaint with the local Tilak Nagar police station.

The police suspect the boy lost balance and fell into the lake while catching crabs.

Meanwhile, a college student reported missing was traced and reunited with his parents in Wadala area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, an official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) told PTI.

Shagnik Mukherjee (20) went missing on Monday afternoon and his last known location was near the subway of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), he said.

When Mukherjee, a resident of Kalina area of Santacruz (east), did not return home from college, his parents approached the police, the official told PTI.

The police examined CCTV footages from near railway stations and the man's photos were also circulated on social media.

An on-duty officer of Wadala RPF found the missing man while he was travelling in a CSMT-bound train and he was handed over to the police, he said, adding that the man appeared to be mentally unstable.

(With inputs from PTI)