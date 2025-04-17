Senior police officers stated that between January 1 and April 10, 2025, the traffic police registered 4853 cases against motorists for tampering with their vehicles in violation of traffic norms

Confiscated modified exhaust mufflers (silencers) were crushed and destroyed using a road roller. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Pimpri Chinchwad police crush 542 noisy exhaust mufflers, collect Rs 50 lakh in fines x 00:00

Following a flood of citizen complaints, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's traffic division has launched a major crackdown on unauthorised vehicle modifications—specifically targeting Bullet motorcycles with illegally fitted, noise-polluting exhaust mufflers (colloquially referred to as silencers) that produce deafening sounds and disrupt public peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior police officers stated that between January 1 and April 10, 2025, the traffic police registered 4853 cases against motorists for tampering with their vehicles in violation of traffic norms. A total of Rs 48.49 lakh in fines was collected from violators during this period.

In a symbolic and stern action on April 11, 2025, the traffic police, in the presence of Police Inspector Vishwajeet Khule from the Nigdi Traffic Division, carried out a special drive at the police headquarters ground. A total of 542 confiscated modified silencers were crushed and destroyed using a road roller, sending a strong message against illegal modifications.

Police have urged citizens to avoid such unauthorised alterations and to cooperate in maintaining traffic discipline. Regular checks and strict enforcement actions will continue across the city. In February, the Pune Traffic Police, under Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil, had carried out a similar operation, crushing thousands of illegal silencers with a road roller.

Sonali Vaidya, a resident of Sector 27, Nigdi-Pradhikaran, urged traffic police to increase surveillance in her area, which has a high concentration of colleges and schools. “Residents living around D Y Patil College of Arts and Commerce, Camp Education Society, and Mahasakant Chowk are constantly harassed by the firecracker-like sounds of Bullet bikes. It’s scary to walk with small children in this area.

College students ride at high speed with modified silencers. Several mishaps have already occurred in the past,” she said. Local residents have also suggested the use of CCTV cameras to track such violators. Many senior citizens in the Akurdi and Pradhikaran areas say they are unable to walk freely due to the frequent nuisance caused by these bikes.