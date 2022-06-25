Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena executive authorises Uddhav Thackeray to take action against rebel MLAs

According to PTI, faced with rebellion by senior state minister Eknath Shinde who has claimed the support of majority of Sena MLAs, the executive also passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels.

According to PTI, faced with rebellion by senior state minister Eknath Shinde who has claimed the support of majority of Sena MLAs, the executive also passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray.

A total of six resolutions were passed at the meeting, including one congratulating chief minister Thackeray for leading Maharashtra efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the development works carried out in the last two and a half years, Raut said.

"We've passed 6 resolutions and the executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut said.

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," Raut told reporters.

"Strict action to be taken against those who have betrayed the party. CM Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left," he further added.

The executive also resolved that the party will contest all coming local body elections and win.

Notably, Sena veterans Anant Gite and Ramdas Kadam, who are members of the national executive, were absent from the meeting.

Eknath Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs raised the banner of revolt against Thackeray on June 21, with the rebel group's main demand being that the Sena withdraw from the ruling MVA, which comprises the NCP and Congress.

