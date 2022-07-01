Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena is where Thackerays are, says Sanjay Raut

Raut said, "I congratulate this government. I welcome them. When the Uddhav Thackeray govt came, they were saying from the first day that they will disturb him. But we won't do that. We won't disturb this government, they must work for the public"

Sanjay Raut. Pic/PTI

A day after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday while alleging that the BJP vowed to "disturb" the Uddhav Thackeray government the day it came to power in 2019, said that his party would not do the same and the new administration "must work for the public".

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "I congratulate this government. I welcome them. When the Uddhav Thackeray govt came, they were saying from the first day that they will disturb him. But we won't do that. We won't disturb this government, they must work for the public."

Despite 39 Shiv Sena MLAs revolting against Thackeray and joining the Shinde faction, Raut denied the weakening of the organisation.

"I don't think our organisation ever weakened...Nobody is upset," he said when asked if upset MLAs will now be happy after Eknath Shinde became CM.



Raut said a new government in Maharashtra under Shinde has been formed by the BJP with a group of MLAs that split the party, and asserted that the Sena is where the Thackerays are.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut said had the BJP stuck to its word in 2019, it could have had the CM's post for two-and-a-half years and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) experiment involving his party, the NCP and the Congress would not have taken place.

What has the BJP achieved, Raut asked after Fadnavis took charge as the deputy chief minister.

"We will try to expand our party under Uddhav Thackeray. A group split from the Sena has formed the government with the BJP," Raut told reporters.

He was responding to a question whether the new government under Eknath Shinde is a Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Raut stressed that Shinde's move of splitting the Sena will not weaken the party.

"Shiv Sena is where the Thackerays are," Raut added.

On Shinde's comment that Fadnavis has shown a big heart by making him the chief minister despite the BJP having more numbers than the rebel group, Raut said, the newly appointed chief minister's definition of a big heart may be different.

Extending good wishes to the new government, Raut said Shinde, who began his political career in the Sena, and Fadnavis should together address the problems related to agriculture, unemployment.

"While doing so, they should ensure that the administration and police machinery function without any bias," he noted.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)