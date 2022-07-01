Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: SC to hear plea of Shiv Sena seeking suspension of Eknath Shinde, rebel MLAs from assembly on 11 July

Updated on: 01 July,2022 01:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The Supreme Court greed to hear on July 11 the plea of Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from assembly of CM Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI


Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of 16 MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, from the state Assembly till the disqualification pleas are pending and also urged the court to restrain 'delinquent' MLAs from entering the Assembly.

The Supreme Court greed to hear on July 11 the plea of Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from assembly of CM Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.




A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the plea needed urgent hearing due to the pendency of disqualification proceedings against 16 lawmakers including the chief minister.


The plea said, "Pass an interim order suspending the delinquent MLAs, against whom disqualification petitions have been filed by the Applicant herein, from the membership of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, till the final adjudication of the Tenth Schedule proceedings initiated against them."

It further added, "Restrain the delinquent MLAs, against whom disqualification petitions have been filed by the Applicant herein from entering the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly or participating in any proceeding relating to the House till the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them."

On June 29, the top court refused to stay the direction of the Maharashtra Governor to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday to prove its majority after which the beleaguered chief minister Uddhav Thackeray quit office.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

