Maharashtra political row: Shinde-Fadnavis government is illegal and unconstitutional, says Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray/file Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday criticised the Shinde-led state government, a day after the Supreme Court's verdict.

The former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that he is happy with his decision of resigning as a CM. He further expressed his intention to fight an election battle at the door of the people.

During his press briefing, Thackeray stated that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is illegal and unconstitutional. CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis should resign and face the elections.

"We will go to court again if a decision regarding disqualified of 16 MLAs is not taken," added MLA Anil Parab.

Yesterday the Supreme Court stated that if Uddhav Thackeray had not resigned without facing the floor test, he would have become the chief minister today. It also mentioned that it is clear that this government is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, speaking on the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Assembly, Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition told ANI, "The next Assembly session will be held in the month of July. We will use our rights to see what we can do about this issue.

Adding if the current govt should resign, Pawar said, "There is no need of demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people."