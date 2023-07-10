Maharashtra politics: Congress created fear among Muslims, distrust between communities, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra politics: Eknath Shinde was speaking at the Shiv Sena's first meeting of minorities in the state in Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday slammed the Congress for creating fear among Muslims on various issues and trying to create a rift between them and Hindus.

He was speaking at the Shiv Sena's first meeting of minorities in the state in Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai.

"Those Muslims who respect this state and country are ours. However, it was the Congress that always ensured a rift between the two communities (Hindus and Muslims). Keeping both the communities away from each other, creating a rift and indulging in votebank politics are something the Congress has done for years," CM Eknath Shinde alleged.

"During communal tensions in Mumbai and Thane, Shiv Sena workers have not only protected temples but also mosques. If we were against the minority community, we would not have made Abdul Sattar (agriculture) minister. We respect all communities," he added.

On Saturday, CM Eknath Shinde, during a 'shaasan aplya dari' (government at your doorstep) programme, said the Maharashtra government is taking all efforts to make Gadchiroli free of Naxalite violence.

He said 6.70 lakh of the 11 lakh population of the district were registered beneficiaries of the programme and asserted his government would reach out to every single person to bring about welfare.

"Beneficiaries have received tractors, harvesters, cycles, godowns, caste certificates under the 'shaasan aplya dari' scheme. There is focus on women's empowerment," the CM said at the event where he and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar launched various projects.

A steel plant being set up in Gadchiroli has provided direct and indirect employment to 4000 persons and 20,000 more jobs will be created once a proposed second steel plant comes up, Shinde said.

"Naxailte activities have reduced considerably in Gadchiroli and the state government is determined to make the district free of Naxalite violence," he said.

Shinde said the Union government was giving financial assistance for the state's welfare schemes and alleged the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation under Uddhav Thackeray did not approach the Centre for assistance due to ego tussles.

The induction of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as deputy CM would speed up development of Maharashtra, Shinde claimed.

Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP on July 2 and joined the Shinde government along with eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

Speaking at the event, Pawar said the country was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawar said he and his NCP colleagues had joined the Shinde government to support the vision of development and progress of PM Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)