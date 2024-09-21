Breaking News
Maharashtra polls Prakash Ambedkar led VBA announces first list of 11 candidates

Maharashtra polls: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces first list of 11 candidates

Updated on: 21 September,2024 05:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

On Saturday, VBA declared its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra polls: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces first list of 11 candidates

Maharashtra polls: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces first list of 11 candidates
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) declared its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra polls, on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.


VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will contest from Raver in Jalgaon district for the Maharashtra polls.



The candidates were announced in a press conference at Mumbai, reported PTI.


The party fielded Savita Mundhe from Sindkhed Raja seat from the Vanjari community.

The elections to the 288-member assembly are likely to be held in November, cited PTI.

