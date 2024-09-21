On Saturday, VBA declared its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra polls

File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces first list of 11 candidates x 00:00

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) declared its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra polls, on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will contest from Raver in Jalgaon district for the Maharashtra polls.

The candidates were announced in a press conference at Mumbai, reported PTI.

The party fielded Savita Mundhe from Sindkhed Raja seat from the Vanjari community.

The elections to the 288-member assembly are likely to be held in November, cited PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.