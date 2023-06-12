Maharashtra: Procession of warkaris progressing smoothly day after altercation with cops outside Alandi temple

A senior police officer said that the 'palkhis' (palanquins) of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj (from Alandi) and Sant Tukaram Maharaj (from Dehu) that set out on Sunday evening are expected to reach the Pune city later in the day on Monday

Devotees gather at Indrayani river ghat. File Pic/PTI

A day after an altercation between the cops and warkaris- the devotees of Lord Vitthal- outside a temple at Alandi in the Pune district of Maharashtra triggered a row, the procession of palanquins is progressing smoothly in coordination with police, devotees and trustees on Monday, the PTI reported.

A senior police officer told the PTI that the 'palkhis' (palanquins) of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj (from Alandi) and Sant Tukaram Maharaj (from Dehu) that set out on Sunday evening are expected to reach the Pune city later in the day on Monday.

An argument had reportedly broken out between warkaris and the police when some devotees scrambled to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

The Opposition parties had claimed that the police resorted to lathi-charge on some warkaris outside the temple, but state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the local police denied the claim, saying it was just an argument, according to the PTI.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey said had the police not stopped a group of warkaris from entering the samadhi mandir on Sunday, the situation could have caused a stampede, as per the PTI.

"The progress of both the palanquins is smooth. There is good coordination between the police, trustees, and warkaris. As per tradition, both the 'palkis' were cordially welcomed by the Pimpri Chinchwad police and crossed our jurisdiction. They are now progressing towards Pune city," he told reporters, according to the PTI.

Chaubey said to avoid a repeat of the last year's incident at the samadhi mandir where a stampede-like situation had prevailed, the police, district administration, the temple's trustees, and warkaris held a meeting and decided that only 75 members from each 'dindi' procession will be allowed entry inside the temple at the time of departure (of palanquin) on Sunday.

"The chiefs of these 'dindis' (troupes of warkaris) responded positively and limited their numbers to 75," the police officer told the PTI.

While the plan was in place and there was proper coordination, suddenly a group of 400 to 500 students from a warkari education trust, who were not entitled to enter, sought entry and this led to an argument with the police on Sunday, he said.

"If the police personnel had not stopped them, the situation could have escalated and resulted in a stampede," Chaubey added, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)