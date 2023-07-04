Maharashtra: Protection wall of civic school collapses in Thane; none hurt

The incident took place around 1.15 pm at a civic school in Kalwa area of Thane, an official said

A protection wall of a civic school collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm at a civic school in Kalwa area of Thane, the chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Yasin Tadvi told the PTI.

The protection wall of the school building collapsed and the remaining portion of the wall is in a precarious state, he said.

Local firemen and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris and cordoned off the area, the official said, adding that no children were around at the time of the collapse.

In an another incident on Sunday, a 10-year-old boy was killed and another was seriously injured when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials had earlier said, according to the PTI.

A control room official said local people had rushed two injured boys to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while the 14-year-old was undergoing treatment.

On June 28,the protection wall of a housing complex collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday following heavy rains, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi had said.

The protection wall of the housing society in Chandanwadi locality collapsed at around 11 am due to heavy rains, he said, the remaining portion of the wall was in a precarious state.

A tree nearby was affected and was in a dangerous condition, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, the official said.

Thane city received 36.07 mm rainfall in just one hour between 9.30 am and 10.30 am and 49.28 mm downpour between 9.30 am and 11.30 am on Wednesday, the official said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner in-charge of disaster control, Sanjay Herwade, paid a surprise visit to the disaster management cell in the morning and reviewed its monsoon preparedness.

