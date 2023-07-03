Maharashtra: Road subsides, portion of building collapses amid heavy rains in Thane, Palghar

A portion of a road between Jawhar and Dhaberi subsided as rains lashed the district on Sunday, the official said

A portion of a road subsided amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a district official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

A portion of a road between Jawhar and Dhaberi subsided as rains lashed the district on Sunday, the official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident, according to the PTI.

In other rain-related incidents, a terrace wall of a building declared dangerous by the authorities collapsed due to heavy rains in Ambernath town of neighbouring Thane district on Sunday, a district disaster control official said.

The terrace wall of a four-storey building collapsed in Thane, the structure is reportedly 30 years old, he said.

The Ambernath municipal council in Thane has already published a list of 210 dangerous and 13 most dangerous buildings in the town and the structure where the collapse was reported was one of them, the official said.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured when the plaster from the ceiling of a toilet collapsed on them in Bhanyander town of the district on Sunday, he said.

Thane city has recorded 56.84 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, chief of the Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi told the PTI.

The total rainfall till date is 742.29 mm, which is 73.50 per cent more than what was recorded in the same period last year, he said.

In an another incident on Sunday, a boy was killed and another was left injured after a wall of a building collapsed on them.

The 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed and another boy was seriously injured when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said, as per the PTI.

A control room official said the local people had rushed two injured boys to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while the other boy, a 14-year-old, was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The official further said that the heavy rains earlier in the day might have led to the incident. Further investigations of the incident were going on.

(with PTI inputs)