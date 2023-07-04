Mumbai weather: Moderate spells of rain likely in city and parts of Maharashtra, says IMD

The IMD Mumbai in an alert said that moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon issued a weather alert for city and parts of Maharashtra.

The IMD Mumbai in an alert said that moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.

The IMD Mumbai also issued a weather alert for parts of Maharashtra. The IMD Mumbai in the alert issued at 1300 hrs said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph was very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded during next 3-4 hours.

Meanwhile, after a day's break, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday with continuous showers in some parts of the city.

According to a PTI report, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre for Mumbai has issued a 'yellow alert' for next three days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on Tuesday on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, as per officials.

However, some commuters claimed the train services were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, according to the PTI.

Rains slowed down vehicular movement on roads at some places, but overall there was no major traffic snarl anywhere, authorities said, according to the PTI.

There was no report of any major water-logging in the city, officials said.Most parts of the city and suburbs including Sion, Matunga Kurla, Chembur, Andheri and Parel received moderate to heavy showers since Monday night.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport said their bus services were normal and there was no diversion.A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 33 mm, 13.21 mm and 18.62 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai from Wednesday to Friday. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Wednesday, it said.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Thursday and heavy to very heavy showers at a few places on Friday, it added.

