Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Pune govt hospitals medical officer arrested in Lalit Patil case

Maharashtra: Pune govt hospital's medical officer arrested in Lalit Patil case

Updated on: 06 December,2023 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Pune police arrested Dr Pravin Devkate the Medical officer of the hospital late at night on Monday

Maharashtra: Pune govt hospital's medical officer arrested in Lalit Patil case

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Pune govt hospital's medical officer arrested in Lalit Patil case
x
00:00

The Pune police arrested the Medical Officer and the Chief Medical Officer of Sasson Hospital for their alleged involvement in helping Lalit Patil to be in contact with Bhushan Patil and Abhishek Balkwade.


The Pune police arrested Dr Pravin Devkate the Medical officer of the hospital late at night on Monday.


The police are currently examining the call records and financial transactions of Devkate, Bhushan Patil, and Abhishek Balkwade. Additionally, they are investigating whether Devkate assisted Lalit Patil in escaping from the hospital.


The police also arrested the Chief Medical Officer of Yerwada Prison attached to Sassoon Dr. Sanjay Marsale on Monday.

The police alleged that Marsale had played a crucial role in facilitating Lalit Patil's admission into the hospital under the pretext of providing medical treatment. “He had gone out of the way to shift Patil from Jail to the hospital under the pretext of providing medical treatment,” said an officer from Pune.

They further alleged that Marsale was in constant touch with Bhushan Patil, Abhishek Balkwade, and Sudhar Ingale. “Marsale had made WhatsApp calls to Balkwade when Patil was in the hospital,” said a source from Pune police.

The Pune police had arrested three of the medical staff from the Sasson hospital who allegedly helped Patil. Further investigation is underway.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK