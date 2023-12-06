Maharashtra: Pune govt hospital's medical officer arrested in Lalit Patil case

The Pune police arrested Dr Pravin Devkate the Medical officer of the hospital late at night on Monday

The Pune police arrested the Medical Officer and the Chief Medical Officer of Sasson Hospital for their alleged involvement in helping Lalit Patil to be in contact with Bhushan Patil and Abhishek Balkwade.

The police are currently examining the call records and financial transactions of Devkate, Bhushan Patil, and Abhishek Balkwade. Additionally, they are investigating whether Devkate assisted Lalit Patil in escaping from the hospital.

The police also arrested the Chief Medical Officer of Yerwada Prison attached to Sassoon Dr. Sanjay Marsale on Monday.

The police alleged that Marsale had played a crucial role in facilitating Lalit Patil's admission into the hospital under the pretext of providing medical treatment. “He had gone out of the way to shift Patil from Jail to the hospital under the pretext of providing medical treatment,” said an officer from Pune.

They further alleged that Marsale was in constant touch with Bhushan Patil, Abhishek Balkwade, and Sudhar Ingale. “Marsale had made WhatsApp calls to Balkwade when Patil was in the hospital,” said a source from Pune police.

The Pune police had arrested three of the medical staff from the Sasson hospital who allegedly helped Patil. Further investigation is underway.