The Long Range Forecast also indicates a higher chance of more than average rainfall in the regions of Marathwada and south Maharashtra.

Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness above-normal rainfall this year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted in its Long Range Forecast.

According to the IMD, most parts of states are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the 2025 southwest monsoon season.

The national seasonal rainfall forecast was issued by IMD. The monsoon in India is generally between June and September 2025.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Long Range Forecast the seasonal rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon over the country as a whole this year is most likely to be above normal, at over 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole, based on both dynamical and statistical models, is likely to be 105 per cent of LPA, with a model error of plus/minus 5 per cent, the IMD said, as per an Earth Sciences Ministry statement. The LPA of the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm, it said on Tuesday.

As per the IMD, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region, but the atmospheric circulation features are similar to La Nina conditions.

The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) as well as other climate model forecasts indicate that the Neutral ENSO conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season, it said.

It further predicted that the IMD estimates a 59 per cent chance of rainfall being above normal or excess, and only a 2 per cent chance of deficient rainfall this year.

The ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) in the Pacific Ocean is currently in a neutral state, though atmospheric conditions resemble a La Niña-like pattern, it stated.

The forecasts suggest ENSO is likely to remain neutral during the monsoon season.

In the Indian Ocean, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is also in a neutral phase, which is expected to persist. Both ENSO and IOD significantly influence India’s monsoon behaviour.