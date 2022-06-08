Breaking News
Covid-19: Self-test kit positivity rate rises to 13 per cent in Mumbai
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Salman Khan threat letter case: Cops to check mobile phone dump data of area
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Ragpicker brutally assaults 20-year-old woman in ladies’ coach of local train while trying to snatch her purse
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls: Most independents attend MVA’s meeting

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls: Most independents attend MVA’s meeting

Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

The MVA seemed to be in a better position with 12 independents present at a meeting of MLAs who were addressed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) boss Sharad Pawar and the Congress observer Mallikarjun Kharge

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls: Most independents attend MVA’s meeting

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic


The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had a show of strength, albeit without some who were with it when the government was formed in 2019, for the Rajya Sabha polls, which have become exciting because of seven candidates for six seats. The Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have kept their extra candidates in the field making it a game of calculations, predictions and one worth watching as far as the role of independents and smaller parties is concerned.

The MVA seemed to be in a better position with 12 independents present at a meeting of MLAs who were addressed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) boss Sharad Pawar and the Congress observer Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday evening at a five-star hotel. No wonder then that the CM told the gathering to be ready to party after the MVA’s four (including Sena’s two) contestants win on June 10.




Also Read: Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls: MVA govt, NCP cornered, misled Sambhaji Chhatrapati, says Devendra Fadnavis


Show full article

uddhav thackeray sharad pawar shiv sena nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party aimim samajwadi party mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK