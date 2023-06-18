Maharashtra: Ratnagiri se Kanyakumari in just four months

Olive Ridley turtle travelled 1,200 km since it was satellite-tagged; experts say movement will throw insights on its migratory patterns

The turtle was satellite-tagged on Guhagar beach in February

One of the Olive Ridley turtles, Bageshri, that was satellite-tagged has travelled from Ratnagiri and reached the southern limit of Arabian Sea, and is now 100 km south of Kanyakumari, Virendra Tiwari, director, Wildlife Institute of India, confirmed. The development, he said, will give interesting insights on the path that the turtle has travelled. Tiwari also told mid-day that till date Bageshri has travelled 1,200 km straight line distance from Guhagar, where it was tagged and released.

On the night of February 21, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) team, Mangrove Foundation, and the Maharashtra Forest Department’s Ratnagiri Division patrolled the Guhagar beach, and two female Olive Ridley turtles that had come to nest on the beach, were restrained after they had nested. On February 23, the turtles were returned to the sea in the morning after the WII team had fitted them with satellite transmitters. The female turtles were named Bageshri and Guha.

The Maharashtra coast has sporadic nesting of Olive Ridley turtles. Till now Olive Ridley sea turtles have been tagged only on the east coast of India. This is the first satellite tagging project of Olive Ridley turtles on the Western coast of India. A research project has been commissioned by the Mangrove Foundation, Maharashtra Forest Department to the WII. This study will help understand its movement and migration patterns, and the population.