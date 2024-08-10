The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update for Maharashtra, said the state received “significant rainfall” on Saturday till evening

File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra received 'significant' rainfall, says IMD x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update for Maharashtra, said the state received “significant rainfall” on Saturday till evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the weather bureau, Mumbai’s Santacruz and Colaba received 6 mm and 0.8 mm, respectively, while Thane recorded 17 mm of rainfall.

Neighbouring Raigad received 24 mm while Satara district recorded 51 mm.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 26 degrees Celsius. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26-30 degrees Celsius on Sunday, too.

The weather bureau has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rainfall for the city for Sunday.

The civic body said that a low tide of about 1.31 metres is expected at 9.15 pm today.

As on Saturday 6 pm, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai – Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi – now have useful water content of about 91.55%, information put up the Mumbai civic body on social media X, stated. The useful water content was 81.86% in the corresponding period of 2023.

Meanwhile, IMD has alerted the states of Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu of very heavy rainfall.

Uttarkhand reported a landslide near Dolia Devi on the Kedarnath Highway on Saturday. According to officials, the landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall in the Kedarnath Valley the previous night. The mountain collapse resulted in boulders and debris falling onto the road, leading to significant disruptions.

Last week, many pilgrims and tourists were left stranded on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath road in the Garhwal region as heavy rain lashed the state, taking 17 lives and putting a halt to the Kedarnath Dham Yatra, reported ANI.