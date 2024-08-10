Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra received significant rainfall says IMD

Maharashtra received 'significant' rainfall, says IMD

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update for Maharashtra, said the state received “significant rainfall” on Saturday till evening

Maharashtra received 'significant' rainfall, says IMD

File pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra received 'significant' rainfall, says IMD
x
00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update for Maharashtra, said the state received “significant rainfall” on Saturday till evening.


According to the weather bureau, Mumbai’s Santacruz and Colaba received 6 mm and 0.8 mm, respectively, while Thane recorded 17 mm of rainfall.



Neighbouring Raigad received 24 mm while Satara district recorded 51 mm.


The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 26 degrees Celsius. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26-30 degrees Celsius on Sunday, too.

The weather bureau has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rainfall for the city for Sunday.

The civic body said that a low tide of about 1.31 metres is expected at 9.15 pm today.

As on Saturday 6 pm, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai – Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi – now have useful water content of about 91.55%, information put up the Mumbai civic body on social media X, stated. The useful water content was 81.86% in the corresponding period of 2023.

Meanwhile, IMD has alerted the states of Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu of very heavy rainfall.

Uttarkhand reported a landslide near Dolia Devi on the Kedarnath Highway on Saturday. According to officials, the landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall in the Kedarnath Valley the previous night. The mountain collapse resulted in boulders and debris falling onto the road, leading to significant disruptions.

Last week, many pilgrims and tourists were left stranded on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath road in the Garhwal region as heavy rain lashed the state, taking 17 lives and putting a halt to the Kedarnath Dham Yatra, reported ANI.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai rains maharashtra heavy rains

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK