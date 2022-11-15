Maharashtra records 120 fresh coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 918

On Monday, the state recorded 67 cases and zero fatalities

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 120 fresh coronavirus cases, 164 more recoveries and zero fatalities, the state health department said.

With this, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,34,627, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,401, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 27 cases, followed by 20 in Pune city, the health department said.

The state's case fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent.

The bulletin said 164 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 79,85,308 and leaving the state with 918 active cases.

It said 11,391 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising their total count in the state to 8,54,59,329.

