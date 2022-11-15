×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 50 per cent of measles cases found among children aged 1-4
Mumbai: Two held for pelting stones on BEST bus in Dahisar
FDA seizes injections, 71 drugs being sold without licence by gym trainer
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's Public Policy head resign
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra records 120 fresh coronavirus cases zero death active tally at 918

Maharashtra records 120 fresh coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 918

Updated on: 15 November,2022 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

On Monday, the state recorded 67 cases and zero fatalities

Maharashtra records 120 fresh coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 918

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 120 fresh coronavirus cases, 164 more recoveries and zero fatalities, the state health department said.


With this, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,34,627, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,401, the department said in a bulletin.



On Monday, the state recorded 67 cases and zero fatalities.


Mumbai recorded 27 cases, followed by 20 in Pune city, the health department said.

Also read: Navneet Rana get interim relief till November 19 in fake caste certificate case

The state's case fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent.

The bulletin said 164 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 79,85,308 and leaving the state with 918 active cases.

It said 11,391 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising their total count in the state to 8,54,59,329. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you facing issues due to Gokhale bridge closure?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK