Mumbai logs 27 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 224

The count of recoveries reached 11,34,599 after 44 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 11,54,702, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,742, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

On Monday, the city reported 15 Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities.

The count of recoveries reached 11,34,599 after 44 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, said the BMC.

Also read: Mumbai: 50 per cent of measles cases found among children aged 1-4

The city currently has 224 active cases, said the bulletin, adding the growth rate of Covid-19 cases between November 8 and 14 was 0.003 per cent.

As many as 2,662 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 1,85,18,873, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent in the metropolis, while the case doubling rate was 23,317 days, the bulletin stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.