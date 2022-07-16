Maharashtra records 2,371 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 July,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 11,20,537, while the death toll increased to 19,629, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) in a bulletin. Mumbai’s test positivity rate stood at 3.19 per cent

A constable gets his COVID shot at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai logged 365 fresh cases and two new fatalities on Friday while Maharashtra recorded 2,371 new cases and 10 more deaths. Currently there are 2,640 patients. At least 27 patients were hospitalised on Friday after 11,442 tests were conducted during the day. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent. 

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 11,20,537, while the death toll increased to 19,629, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) in a bulletin. Mumbai’s test positivity rate stood at 3.19 per cent.




Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2,371 new COVID cases and 10 more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said. With these additions, the state’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,14,823, while the toll increased to 1,48,015, the department said in a bulletin. The state had recorded 2,229 cases and four fatalities on Thursday.


Pune city and Satara district recorded two coronavirus-linked fatalities each, while municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Solapur district registered one death each, said the bulletin.

The state’s case fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 97.95 per cent.

The bulletin said 2,914 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,50,808 and leaving the state with 16,000 active cases.  

80,14,823 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
652 Total no. of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours
2 No. of deaths in city on Friday
528 Patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday  

