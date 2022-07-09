Maharashtra records 2,760 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 97.92 per cent, and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,760 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths. The caseload in the state rose to 80,01,433, and death toll reached 1,47,976.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 97.92 per cent, and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent. There are 18,672 active cases in the state now.

Also Read: There is an urgent need to address gaps in Indian healthcare post Covid-19: Report

While Mumbai reported 499 cases and no death, one death each was reported in Raigad district and the Kalyan-Dombivali urban conglomerate near Mumbai. Nashik division reported 162 cases and two deaths, while Pune division reported 1,070 cases and one death. Kolhapur division reported 64 cases, Aurangabad division 187 cases, Latur division 66, Akola division 105 and Nagpur division 201 new cases.

(with inputs from PTI)