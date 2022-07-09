Breaking News
BREAKING: 2 from Pune die during Amarnath yatra; NCP leader claims one of them killed in landslide
Maharashtra: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
BREAKING: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna passes away
BREAKING: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announces to resign
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra records 2760 Covid 19 cases five deaths

Maharashtra records 2,760 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Updated on: 09 July,2022 08:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 97.92 per cent, and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent

Maharashtra records 2,760 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,760 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths. The caseload in the state rose to 80,01,433, and death toll reached 1,47,976.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 97.92 per cent, and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent. There are 18,672 active cases in the state now.




Also Read: There is an urgent need to address gaps in Indian healthcare post Covid-19: Report


While Mumbai reported 499 cases and no death, one death each was reported in Raigad district and the Kalyan-Dombivali urban conglomerate near Mumbai. Nashik division reported 162 cases and two deaths, while Pune division reported 1,070 cases and one death. Kolhapur division reported 64 cases, Aurangabad division 187 cases, Latur division 66, Akola division 105 and Nagpur division 201 new cases.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK