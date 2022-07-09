Breaking News
Mumbai reports 499 Covid-19 cases, no death

Updated on: 09 July,2022 07:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The caseload of Mumbai increased to 11,18,396 on Saturday, mentioned the BMC release

Mumbai reports 499 Covid-19 cases, no death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Mumbai reported 499 new Covid-19 cases and zero death, as per the (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC data. A day before, the city had recorded 530 cases and two deaths.

The caseload of Mumbai increased to 11,18,396 on Saturday, mentioned the BMC release.




Of 499 new patients, only 35 were hospitalised. As many as 364 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in city hospitals at present with 44 of them being on oxygen supply. There are 4,115 active cases in Mumbai now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases from July 2 to 8 was 0.056 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

