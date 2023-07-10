Breaking News
Maharashtra records 4 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 10 July,2023 08:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Monday, Maharashtra recorded four new Covid-19 cases and zero death, as per the Maharashtra govt's public health department

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded four new Covid-19 cases and zero death, as per the Maharashtra govt's public health department.


The case fatality rate in the state is at 1.81 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98.18 per cent.


Around nine patients recovered and got discharged in Maharashtra on July 10 and took the recovery tally to 80,21,304 till date.


Out of 8,73,52,651 laboratory samples 81,69,930 have been tested positive (9.35 per cent) for Covid-19 until July 10.

Out of the total 1,594 tests done on July 10, 993 tests were done in government laboratories, 601 were done in private laboratories," the statement reads.

"At present dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1716 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant," the official said.

"Since Januray 1, 2023, 126 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.22 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity," the health official added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 cases after June 19. There were no deaths reported from Mumbai.

 

