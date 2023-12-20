Maharashtra reported 23 infant deaths a day between April and October: Govt

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Wednesday told the state legislative assembly the state reported 4,872 infant deaths during April and October this year at a daily average of 23 deaths

He said 795 (16 per cent) of 4,872 infants have died of breathing-related ailments. Maximum deaths have been reported in Mumbai, Thane, Solapur, Akola and Nandurbar, the minister stated in a written reply to a query by MLA Sachin Kalyanshetti during question hour.

"4,872 infants have died in Maharashtra during April to October this year. The age of the infants who died was between zero to 28 days. Going by the death figures, daily 23 infants have died on an average," the minister stated.

He said 52 special neonatal care rooms are functional in Maharashtra.

"All the ailing infants receive medication, tests and transportation at free of cost in government hospitals," the minister added.

On December 12, leaders from the opposition parties in Maharashtra state assembly, belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, staged a protest accusing the state government of the critical condition of health services.

The leaders, including those from Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, gathered outside the Vidhan Bhavan to voice their concerns.

Wearing white coats, carrying stethoscopes, and with a symbolic stretcher, the leaders, such as Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, and Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, raised slogans against Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and the health department.

Danve addressed reporters, asserting that the health services in the state have witnessed a concerning deterioration. He highlighted reported deaths in government hospitals across various regions, including Nagpur, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kalwa in Thane district.

"The health services in Maharashtra are on ventilator support," stated Danve, emphasizing the severity of the situation. He alleged a shortage of medicines in state-run hospitals and criticized the government for its purported inability to provide adequate healthcare to patients.

The opposition leaders referenced specific incidents, such as the deaths of at least 31 patients, including infants, at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in September.

Additionally, they pointed out the recorded deaths of 18 patients at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane reported 18 deaths in a 24-hour period in August.