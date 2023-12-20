Breaking News
Byculla Zoo’s plastic ban: Trouble looms for unprepared visitors!
Mumbai: Clients say caterer is back, promised refund
Thane: Killer driver was so drunk, he was unable to move, say police
Maharashtra: Officials claim state is ready to handle surge in COVID-19 cases
Mumbai: JJ hospital resident doctors threaten strike
Mumbai: 4 firms show the way by following CR’s staggered timings suggestion
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Naxalites torch tanker machine engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra: Naxalites torch tanker, machine engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli

Updated on: 20 December,2023 02:03 PM IST  |  Gadchiroli
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in Hidur-Dodur village located on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

Maharashtra: Naxalites torch tanker, machine engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Naxalites torch tanker, machine engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli
x
00:00

Naxalites set ablaze an earth-moving machine and a tanker engaged in road construction work in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.


The incident took place in Hidur-Dodur village located on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.


The construction work was underway on the village road, which connects further to Koyarkoti, where Naxalites torched the machine and the vehicle engaged in the work, a police official said.


Naxalites also put up a pamphlet in the area, calling for a nationwide bandh on December 22, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gadchiroli maharashtra India news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK