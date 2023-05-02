Maharashtra reports 139 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 3,351

No death was reported in the state on May 2, the state health department bulletin said

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 139 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,66,207 , as per the bulletin.

No death was reported in the state on May 2, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 3,351 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

720 patients discharged today 80,14,341 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until Tuesday. Recovery rate in the state is 98.14 per cent , the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 47 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,62,923, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 191 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,42,372.

The city now has an active caseload of 786 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 25 and May 1 was 0.0103 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,46,119 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 679 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 6,319 days, as per civic data.